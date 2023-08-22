Raushon was ‘unaware’ she was declared Jatiya Party chief, says her political secretary

Jatiya Party leader Raushon Ershad was “oblivious ” of a notice declaring her chairperson of the party before it was released, her Political Secretary Golam Moshi has said.

Raushon, wife of late party founder and military ruler HM Ershad, ordered them to find out who issued the notice, Moshi said on Tuesday night, hours after it was released in the afternoon.

“It’s not that the decision [to make Raushon the chairperson] was changed later. When we came to know about it, we asked her about it and she said she did not know about the matter. She also asked us to find out who had done this,” said Moshi, a former ambassador to Saudi Arabia.