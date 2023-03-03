Turkey's opposition alliance splits over election candidate

The public split, following months of simmering discord, came after Erdogan said this week the elections would go ahead on May 14 despite criticism of his government's response to last month's devastating earthquakes in southeast Turkey.

Speaking at party headquarters in Ankara, IYI leader Meral Aksener said the other five parties in the alliance had proposed Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), as their presidential candidate.

But Aksener said her party, the second biggest in the alliance, would not "bow down" to pressure to accept him. Instead, she proposed as candidates the Istanbul and Ankara mayors, both from the CHP, saying opinion polls showed they would win by a large margin against Erdogan.

"As of yesterday, the 'Table of Six' (opposition parties) has lost the ability to reflect the will of the people in its decisions," she said, signaling her party's exit from the alliance.

"It is no longer a platform through which potential candidates can be discussed but a table that works to rubber-stamp a single candidate," she said.