35 Awami League nominees out of Jan 7 election race

25 AL CANDIDATES OUT OF RACE BECAUSE OF JATIYA PARTY



The 25 Awami League candidates who are out of the race because of the party’s decision to leave those for the Jatiya Party are:



Md Imdadul Haque of Thakurgaon-3



Md Golam Mostafa of Nilphamari-3



Md Zakir Hossain Babul of Nilphamari-4



Md Rezaul Karim Razu of Rangpur-1



Tushar Kanti Mandal of Rangpur-3



Md Aslam Hossain Sawdagar of Kurigram-1



Md Zafar Ali of Kurigram-2



Afruza Bari of Gaibandha-1



Mahbub Ara Begum Gini of Gaibandha-2



Towhidur Rahman Manik of Bagura-2



Md Sirajul Islam Khan Raju of Bogura-3



Md Asaduzzaman Babu of Satkhira-2



Md Afzal Hossain of Patuakhali-1



Sarder Md Khaled Hossain of Barishal-3



Md Ashrafur Rahman of Pirojpur-3



Md Abdul Hye Akand of Mymensingh-5



Md Abdus Sattar of Mymensingh-8



Md Nasirul Islam Khan of Kishoreganj-3



Md Abdus Salam of Manikganj-1



Mohammad Habib Hossain of Dhaka-18



Md Mushfique Hossain Chowdhury of Habiganj-1



Md Shahjahan Alam of Brahmanbaria-2



Md Abul Bashar of Feni-3



Mohammad Abdus Salam of Chattogram-5



Noman Al Mahmud of Chattogram-8



5 OUT FOR 14-PARTY ALLIANCE



Besides Kushtia-2 for Inu, the Awami League has ceded five seats for the 14-Party Alliance.



The Awami League candidates for these seats were:



Md Helaluddin Kabiraj of Bogura-4



Mohammad Ali of Rajshahi-2



Talukder Md Yunus of Barishal-2



Kanailal Biswas of Pirojpur-2



Faridunnahar Laily of Lakshmipur-4.