    বাংলা

    EC opens probe into video of ex-BCL leader sealing ballots in Laxmipur by-election

    The video emerges amid allegations by the BNP that elections are “never fair” under the Awami League

    Laxmipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Nov 2023, 07:00 PM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2023, 07:00 PM

    The Election Commission has launched an investigation into a video purportedly showing a suspended local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League sealing ballot papers for ruling Awami League candidate Golam Faruque in Laxmipur-3 by-election.

    Returning Officer Md Farhad Hossain told bdnews24.com on Monday that he ordered District Election Officer Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman to submit a report within three days after investigating the alleged incident.

    Shafiqur has also been ordered to interview the polling officials, law enforcers and others at South Khaguria Government Primary School centre in Sadar Upazila, where the incident reportedly occurred.

    Farhad declined to comment further before getting the investigation report, after which he will recommend action if there were any irregularities.

    Election Commission Secretary Md Zahangir Alam, accused BCL leader Azad Hossain and Faruque could not be reached for comments.

    Voting in the by-election to the seat vacated by the death of AKM Shahjahan Kamal was held on Sunday.

    Faruque won the by-election held amid opposition BNP’s boycott and violent nationwide protests for the resignation of the government before the next general election, which is expected to be held by January 2024.

    The BNP says it will not contest any election with the Awami League in power because polls are “never fair” under the party.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police say Chhatra Dal leader paid arsonists for torching bus during BNP blockade
    JCD leader paid arsonists: police
    Police apprehend several culprits and they revealed information about the sabotages across the capital
    Chhatra Dal leader arrested over crude bomb blast in Uttara amid blockade
    Chhatra Dal leader held over crude bomb blast in Uttara
    The arrestee, Kazi Mohammad Hasan, is the former vice president of the Gazipur Metropolitan Chhatra Dal
    Tensions brew as Chhatra Dal activists lock DU gates during blockade
    Chhatra Dal activists lock DU gates during blockade
    They placed padlocks on nine DU gates, including Curzon Hall
    Photos show Chhatra Dal leader killed Constable Parvez, says home minister
    Chhatra Dal leader killed Constable Parvez: minister
    Videos and photos of the violent clashes have gone viral on social media

    Opinion

    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine
    None of them went to Gaza or Ramallah . . .
    Syed Badrul Ahsan