EC opens probe into video of ex-BCL leader sealing ballots in Laxmipur by-election

The Election Commission has launched an investigation into a video purportedly showing a suspended local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League sealing ballot papers for ruling Awami League candidate Golam Faruque in Laxmipur-3 by-election.
Returning Officer Md Farhad Hossain told bdnews24.com on Monday that he ordered District Election Officer Mohammad Shafiqur Rahman to submit a report within three days after investigating the alleged incident.
Shafiqur has also been ordered to interview the polling officials, law enforcers and others at South Khaguria Government Primary School centre in Sadar Upazila, where the incident reportedly occurred.
Farhad declined to comment further before getting the investigation report, after which he will recommend action if there were any irregularities.
Election Commission Secretary Md Zahangir Alam, accused BCL leader Azad Hossain and Faruque could not be reached for comments.
Voting in the by-election to the seat vacated by the death of AKM Shahjahan Kamal was held on Sunday.
Faruque won the by-election held amid opposition BNP’s boycott and violent nationwide protests for the resignation of the government before the next general election, which is expected to be held by January 2024.
The BNP says it will not contest any election with the Awami League in power because polls are “never fair” under the party.