Awami League calls marches to counter BNP’s protests

The Awami League has announced marches across Bangladesh for Tuesday in an apparent counter-demonstration to the BNP’s nationwide protests.
The BNP on Saturday announced the black flag marches to demand the termination of the 12th parliament, which is set to convene for its opening session on Tuesday.
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader later called a nationwide programme for Jan 30 during a rally against “undemocratic activities” by the BNP and its ally the Jamaat-e-Islami outside the party's central office in Dhaka.
The ruling party members will carry the national flag during the marches in cities, districts, and Upazilas, with a “commitment to stay vigilant across the entire country”, Quader said.