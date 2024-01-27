    বাংলা

    Awami League calls marches to counter BNP’s protests

    Members of the ruling party will march carrying the national flag in an apparent counter-demonstration

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Jan 2024, 02:47 PM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2024, 02:47 PM

    The Awami League has announced marches across Bangladesh for Tuesday in an apparent counter-demonstration to the BNP’s nationwide protests.

    The BNP on Saturday announced the black flag marches to demand the termination of the 12th parliament, which is set to convene for its opening session on Tuesday.

    Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader later called a nationwide programme for Jan 30 during a rally against “undemocratic activities” by the BNP and its ally the Jamaat-e-Islami outside the party's central office in Dhaka.

    The ruling party members will carry the national flag during the marches in cities, districts, and Upazilas, with a “commitment to stay vigilant across the entire country”, Quader said.

