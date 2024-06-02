Where’s Benazir? Fakhrul slams govt over graft allegations against ex-IGP

The BNP leader criticises the government for not knowing the whereabouts of the former IGP

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has raised concerns about the functioning of the state, as it is unaware of the whereabouts of former police chief Benazir Ahmed, who is accused of corruption.

“Just think how horrific this is. You won’t see anything but plunders if you read the newspaper. How strange!” the BNP secretary general exclaimed as he spoke at a commemoration for party founder Ziaur Rahman at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday.

“And who are looting? Those with big responsibilities of our society and state,” he said.

“Just imagine, [alleged corruptions of] former army chief and police chief are getting out. An MP, involved in smuggling, is chopped into small pieces. There was also an MP from Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar who was involved in drug trafficking. What kind of society is this? Please tell me.

“The head of the home ministry [Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal] said he [Kamal] knew nothing about him [Benazir]. So, the state knows nothing. Then, is it still a state?” he asked in a sharp reaction to the home minister’s comments on the matter.

The High Court has ordered to attach Benazir’s properties and freeze his bank accounts as the Anti-Corruption Commission began examining his wealth following media reports that he made an empire of assets and businesses out of corruption money.

But some media have now reported that Benazir had drawn most of the funds and left Bangladesh before the court’s order.

Home Minister Kamal faced questions from reporters about the matter on Saturday.

“We haven’t slapped a [travel ban] on him yet. I’m actually unaware if he is here or gone. I’ll need to know it first before I can confirm if he is in the country or abroad,” he said.

Fakhrul recalled Benazir’s comments during his tenure as the inspector general of police.

“They have such body language as if they are our masters. Now see where that master has taken us. He wielded a pistol and told officers that they were given it to use it.

“And they used it to kill people. Where are you [Benazir] now after orchestrating enforced disappearances?”

Fakhrul said the Awami League government “must be removed from power for the sake of Bangladesh’s existence”.

“They are plunderers. We won’t exist if we can’t resist them,” he said.