45 BNP leaders to stand trial, Rizvi faces arrest warrant on sabotage charges

A Dhaka court has indicted 45 BNP leaders, including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Amanullah Aman, convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, on sabotage charges.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain framed charges against the accused on Monday, eight years after the case was filed at Mohammadpur Police Station.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Rizvi, who is currently in “hiding”.