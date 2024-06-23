AL marks 75 years: Hasina takes the stage

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attended a discussion session commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Awami League.

The event took place at Suhrawardy Udyan at 3:30pm on Sunday. She raised the national flag, while General Secretary Obaidul Quader raised the party flag.

Hasina then released doves into the air to open the anniversary discussion and took her seat as the session president at 3:45pm.

She waved to the crowd, who responded with cheers.

Opposition Leader GM Quader and leaders from JaSaD, the Workers Party, and the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation also attended.

Founded on Jun 23, 1949, the Awami League led Bangladesh to independence in 1971. Hasina, the daughter of founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, currently leads the party.

The party is celebrating its anniversary nationwide with various programmes. As part of the central programmes, the discussion at Suhrawardy Udyan is titled ‘Awami League at 75: A Glorious Journey of Struggle, Resolve, and Commitment with the People.’

The Suhrawardy Udyan gates opened at 11:30am, with leaders and activists gathering soon after.