AL yet to decide fate of defectors, says Obaidul Quader

Ahead of the elections, political tensions in the country have been rising, with the BNP and other like-minded parties calling for a boycott of the elections. The country's largest opposition group is pressing ahead with its campaign for the institution of a neutral election-time government.

However, Quader believes the BNP's potential absence from the ballots would not undermine the credibility of the elections as 28 registered political parties are set to participate.

"The BNP is now a single party. Earlier they had an alliance, like the 32-Party and 54-Party alliances. But now those parties have left BNP’s side. Many politicians started to leave the BNP. Then why would the upcoming election become ‘one-sided’ or illegal? The BNP is enforcing a fake protest movement which only misguides people,” he said.

"These days, they bring out flash processions in the dark. They pop up suddenly amid the fog, march, and then disappear when they see police. They have no courage,” he said.

Quader called on Tarique Rahman, acting chairperson of the BNP, to openly engage in politics if he was courageous enough. "We’re a political party and you’re our opponent. But we have never considered you enemies. We never hatched any conspiracy. We never tried to kill Khaleda Zia or Ziaur Rahman as we don’t believe in the politics of killing,” he said.