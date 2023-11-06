Police say Chhatra Dal leader paid arsonists for torching bus during BNP blockade

After arresting four suspects, police say a leader of BNP’s youth front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal paid arsonists for torching a bus in Dhaka during the opposition party’s antigovernment blockade.

The arrestees are Amir Hossain Rocky, a Dhaka Metropolitan Unit leader of JCD, Ali Amin, Mizanur Rahman, and Shakib, who has been identified with a single name.

The Midline Paribahan bus was set ablaze in front of Mugda Ideal School and College on Nov 1, the second day of the blockade last week.