Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

BNP chief Khaleda Zia starts for Senakunja to attend Armed Forces Day event

She is scheduled to attend the Armed Forces Day event there after 12 years

BNP chief Khaleda starts for Senakunja

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 21 Nov 2024, 04:20 PM

Updated : 21 Nov 2024, 04:20 PM

Related Stories
BNP chief Khaleda Zia starts for Senakunja for Armed Forces Day
BNP chief Khaleda Zia starts for Senakunja for Armed Forces Day
Read More
Rajshahi City Corporation sacks 161 employees
Rajshahi City Corporation sacks 161 employees
Beximco, Ha-Meem Group workers protest over back pay
Beximco, Ha-Meem Group workers protest over back pay
2702 days, only 57 with clean air in Dhaka
2702 days, only 57 with clean air in Dhaka
Sri Lanka expects IMF staff level agreement on Friday
Sri Lanka expects IMF staff level agreement on Friday
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More