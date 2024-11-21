BNP chief Khaleda Zia starts for Senakunja to attend Armed Forces Day event

She is scheduled to attend the Armed Forces Day event there after 12 years

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has set out for Senakunja in the Dhaka Cantonment, guarded by the army protocol, to attend the Armed Forces Day reception after 12 years.

She left her Gulshan residence 'Feroza' in a white Pajero jeep at 3:30pm on Thursday.

Military Police pilot cars went before her vehicle and an army ambulance came behind it.

The BNP chief is accompanied by her late son Arafat Rahman Coco's wife Sharmila Rahman, late brother Sayeed Iskander's wife Nasrin Ahmed, and younger brother Shamim Iskandar's wife Kaniz Fatema.

Khaleda’s physician AZM Zahid Hossain, who is also a member of the BNP Standing Committee member, is also part of the convoy.

She is scheduled to attend the reception at Senakunja for the first time in over a decade.

"Armed Forces Day is an important day for the nation. Madam [Khaleda] has left for Senakunja,” said her physician Zahid.

On Tuesday night, Chief of General Staff of the Army Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen ASM Kamrul Ahsan personally delivered the invitation letter to the BNP chief.

This year’s Armed Forces Day programme started at 4pm on Thursday at the Senakunja.

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to attend as the chief guest, along with political leaders, administrative officials, business figures, diplomats, and journalists.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and 26 other party leaders have also been invited to the event.

After the Awami League-led alliance came to power, former premier Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda were last seen together at the Armed Forces Day event in Senakunja in 2009.

Khaleda has not been seen at the ceremony after she lost her home in the Dhaka Cantonment.