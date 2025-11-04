Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 04, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

EC approves registration of three new political parties, including NCP

A statement is to be published in different newspapers on Wednesday calling for objections to the registrations

NCP among 3 parties approved for registration

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 04 Nov 2025, 03:58 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2025, 03:58 PM

Related Stories
Faith-based coalition wants Yunus as ‘referee’ in referendum talks
Faith-based coalition wants Yunus as ‘referee’ in referendum talks
Tarique urges unity for single BNP candidates
Tarique urges unity for single BNP candidates
NCP ‘uneasy’ over Nazrul’s RPO ‘stance’
NCP ‘uneasy’ over Nazrul’s RPO ‘stance’
Patwary faces defamation suit by Jubo Dal leader
Patwary faces defamation suit by Jubo Dal leader
Read More
Getty Images loses landmark UK lawsuit over AI image generator
Getty Images loses landmark UK lawsuit over AI image generator
Govt obeying 2 parties: Mirza Abbas
Govt obeying 2 parties: Mirza Abbas
Pakistan cancels Eni LNG cargoes
Pakistan cancels Eni LNG cargoes
Maldives bans smoking for all young people
Maldives bans smoking for all young people
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More