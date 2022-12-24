KSJL President Kader Siddique, his family meet Hasina

Abdul Kader Siddique, president of the Krishak Sramik Janata League, has met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Accompanied by his wife Begum Nasreen and their two daughters, Kader went to the Ganabhaban on Friday evening.

Hasina's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said it was a courtesy call. “They exchanged greetings and inquired about each other's health.”

A heroic freedom fighter with the gallantry title of 'Bir Uttam', Kader is known as Bangabir, or the Hero of Bangla.