KSJL President Kader Siddique, his family meet Hasina

Abdul Kader Siddique, president of the Krishak Sramik Janata League, has met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Accompanied by his wife Begum Nasreen and their two daughters, Kader went to the Ganabhaban on Friday evening.
Hasina's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said it was a courtesy call. “They exchanged greetings and inquired about each other's health.”
A heroic freedom fighter with the gallantry title of 'Bir Uttam', Kader is known as Bangabir, or the Hero of Bangla.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman liked Kader very much for his wartime valour. Kader led an armed resistance after the killing of Bangabandhu and most members of his family in 1975.
He, however, failed to put up the fight for long and took shelter in neighbouring India. He returned to Bangladesh in December 1990.
In 1996, he was elected MP with the Awami League’s ticket. He formed his own party after his expulsion from the Awami League two decades ago.