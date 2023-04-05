Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?

Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became US president.

At the center of the story is $130,000 in hush money she was paid on the eve of his 2016 election. Trump, facing charges in a Manhattan court, has denied a relationship. He says the payment was made to stop her "false and extortionist accusations." Here are some facts about Daniels and their alleged relationship.

STORMY DANIELS, ADULT FILM STAR

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is 44 years old and from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She has been a well-known personality for more than two decades in the adult film business, appearing in and directing numerous videos.

WHAT SHE SAYS ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP

Daniels has said she was introduced to Trump in July 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. She said he invited her to dinner and they dined at his hotel suite, where he showed her a copy of a golf magazine with his picture on the cover.

"And I was like, 'Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it,'" Daniels told the CBS program "60 Minutes" in 2018.