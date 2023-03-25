Memories of Salim Ullah, a Liberation War martyr, are overshadowed by Sir Salimullah

“I can’t control my emotions when I talk about my father. He was killed right in front of my eyes,” said eminent singer Sadi Mohammad, son of Salim Ullah, a martyr of Bangladesh’s Liberation War, with tears in his eyes.

He recalled the gruesome memories during the war when bdnews24.com spoke to him at his Mohammadpur home ahead of Independence Day.

Salim Ullah and some of his family members were killed by the non-Bengali collaborators of the Pakistani forces on Mar 26, 1971, at his Mohammadpur home. “The non-Bengalis killed at least 25 people on that day. The dead were not even buried. The killers dumped them into a hole,” Sadi said.

The road leading to Mohammadpur from Asad Gate has a plaque installed by the Dhaka North City Corporation, bearing the name of the street in Bangla: ‘Shaheed Salim Ullah Road’. The first name is written in the wrong spelling and crossed out.