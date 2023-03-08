    বাংলা

    Pope Francis: His 10 years in numbers

    He has created about 900 new saints, including his predecessors John XXIII, John Paul II and Paul IV

    Reuters
    Published : 8 March 2023, 01:39 PM
    Updated : 8 March 2023, 01:39 PM

    March 13 marks the 10th anniversary of the election of Pope Francis as head of the nearly 1.38-billion-member Roman Catholic Church. The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina was elected as the 266th pope and the first from Latin America.

    Here are some statistics about his papacy.

    CARDINALS

    Francis has named 111 cardinals, the red-hatted "princes of the Church" who are his closest aides at the Vatican and who lead dioceses around the world.

    Currently, 123 cardinals are aged under 80 and thus eligible under Church law to enter a conclave to elect a pope after Francis dies or retires. Known as cardinal electors, Francis has appointed 81 of them. The other electors were appointed by his predecessors.

    FOREIGN TRIPS

    Francis has visited 60 states, clocking up almost 410,000 km (255,000 miles).

    He has visited Brazil, Jordan, the Palestinian Territories, Israel, South Korea, Albania, France, Turkey, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, Cuba, the United States, Kenya, Uganda, Central African Republic, Mexico, Greece, Armenia, Poland, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Sweden, Egypt, Portugal, Colombia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Chile, Peru, Switzerland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Panama, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Romania, Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius, Thailand, Japan, Iraq, Hungary, Slovakia, Cyprus, Greece, Malta, Canada, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

    He has made more than 35 trips in Italy, starting with the island of Lampedusa, a landing point for Europe-bound migrants, in July 2013. It was his first foray outside Rome.

    He has left the Vatican nearly 150 times for visits and events inside Rome, his diocese.

    SAINTS

    Francis has created about 900 new saints, including his predecessors John XXIII, John Paul II and Paul IV, as well as Mother Teresa of Calcutta and Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, who was killed in 1980.

    The figure is imprecise as it includes the Martyrs of Otranto, residents of a southern Italian city slain by Ottoman troops in 1480. The Vatican says they numbered about 800.

    ENCYCLICALS

    An encyclical is the most important form of papal document.

    Francis has written three, starting in 2013 with "Lumen Fidei" (Light of Faith) on the importance of Christian faith, partly written by Pope Benedict.

    In 2015, he released "Laudato Si" (Praised Be), which called for urgent action on climate change, while 2020's Fratelli Tutti (Brothers All) tackled the issue of solidarity among people in the post-pandemic world.

    RELATED STORIES
    Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang speaks at the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China Jul 9, 2020.
    Longtime acolyte Li set to be China's next premier
    Leadership watchers say Li's closeness to Xi is both a strength and a vulnerability: while he has Xi's trust, he is beholden to his long-time patron
    Georgina Beyer, the world's first transsexual mayor and a Labour member of parliament in New Zealand, speaks during a conference in New Delhi Sept 26, 2006.
    Beyer, world's first openly transgender MP, dies
    A former sex worker, actor and drag queen, Beyer was elected to New Zealand’s national parliament in 1999 after several years as mayor of Carterton
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, US, December 6, 2022.
    Prince Harry invited to King Charles's coronation
    Preparations for the event have been overshadowed by Harry and Meghan's damning revelations about the King, Prince William and other royals in Harry’s recent memoir
    Tesla founder Elon Musk attends Offshore Northern Seas 2022 in Stavanger, Norway August 29, 2022.
    Musk: 'AI stresses me out'
    "AI stresses me out," Musk said near the end of a more than three-hour presentation to Tesla investors about company plans

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher