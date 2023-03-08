Pope Francis: His 10 years in numbers

March 13 marks the 10th anniversary of the election of Pope Francis as head of the nearly 1.38-billion-member Roman Catholic Church. The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina was elected as the 266th pope and the first from Latin America.

Here are some statistics about his papacy.

CARDINALS

Francis has named 111 cardinals, the red-hatted "princes of the Church" who are his closest aides at the Vatican and who lead dioceses around the world.

Currently, 123 cardinals are aged under 80 and thus eligible under Church law to enter a conclave to elect a pope after Francis dies or retires. Known as cardinal electors, Francis has appointed 81 of them. The other electors were appointed by his predecessors.