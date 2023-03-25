Brazil's Lula 'fine' after pneumonia diagnosis, will travel to China Sunday

Lula was initially supposed to leave for China early Saturday for a visit aimed at refreshing ties with Brazil's largest export market.

"The president is fine. He has already improved from yesterday to today. The trip on Sunday is maintained," Kalil said after visiting Lula at the presidential palace earlier on Friday.

The president will be accompanied on the trip by a large delegation that includes half a dozen cabinet ministers, plus governors, lawmakers and 240 business leaders, over a third of whom are from Brazil's farming sector.