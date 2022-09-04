Gazi Mazharul Anwar, a renowned lyricist and film director, dies at 79

Gazi Mazharul Anwar, a renowned film director, producer and lyricist, has died at the age of 79.
Mazharul's family rushed him to the United Hospital in Dhaka after he fell sick on early Sunday. His daughter-in-law Shahana Mirza said a doctor at the hospital pronounced him dead.
“He was suffering from an acidity problem for the past few days. We took him to the doctor on Saturday. He went through some medical tests and was scheduled to get some more today,” Shahana said.
He worked as a lyricist in the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. He was honoured with the Ekushey Padak in 2002 and the Independence Award in 2021 by the Bangladesh government. He won the Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Lyricist six times, a record in the film industry.
“Ekbar Jete Dena Amay", first sung by Shahnaz Rahmatullah, has endured through time as a celebration of pastoral life. Mazharul wrote the song in the immediate aftermath of the 1971 Liberation War when thousands of people started migrating to the capital Dhaka away from poverty in villages.