    বাংলা

    Gazi Mazharul Anwar, a renowned lyricist and film director, dies at 79

    He was honoured with Ekushey Padak in 2002 and Independence Award in 2021 by the Bangladesh government

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Sept 2022, 04:03 AM
    Updated : 4 Sept 2022, 04:03 AM

    Gazi Mazharul Anwar, a renowned film director, producer and lyricist, has died at the age of 79.

    Mazharul's family rushed him to the United Hospital in Dhaka after he fell sick on early Sunday. His daughter-in-law Shahana Mirza said a doctor at the hospital pronounced him dead.

    “He was suffering from an acidity problem for the past few days. We took him to the doctor on Saturday. He went through some medical tests and was scheduled to get some more today,” Shahana said.

    He worked as a lyricist in the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. He was honoured with the Ekushey Padak in 2002 and the Independence Award in 2021 by the Bangladesh government. He won the Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Lyricist six times, a record in the film industry.

    “Ekbar Jete Dena Amay", first sung by Shahnaz Rahmatullah, has endured through time as a celebration of pastoral life. Mazharul wrote the song in the immediate aftermath of the 1971 Liberation War when thousands of people started migrating to the capital Dhaka away from poverty in villages.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thousands of Russians bid farewell to last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev 'the peacemaker'
    Thousands bid farewell to Gorbachev
    Known for unwittingly presiding over the demise of the Soviet Union, Gorbachev's legacy still divides opinion inside and outside Russia
    Serena's brand will stay strong post-retirement
    Serena's brand will stay strong post-retirement
    Nike said it will continue to partner with Williams after her retirement. Other major sponsors are likely to follow suit
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland
    Queen Elizabeth won’t attend event in Scotland
    She will miss the Braemar Highland Gathering for the first time since she came to the throne 70 years ago
    UN rights chief's tenure ends in disappointment for some China activists
    UN rights chief's tenure ends in disappointment for China activists
    Family members and advocates for those caught up in China's repression of dissent have said they feel let down despite the last-minute release of a report critical of China, and they are calling for a ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher