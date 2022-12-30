Indian PM Narendra Modi’s mother dies at 100

Heeraben Modi, mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has died at the age of 100.

She passed away in a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday, reports The Times of India.

Heeraben lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with the prime minister's younger brother, Pankaj Modi. Modi regularly visited Raysan to spend time with his mother during most of his visits to Gujarat.

Sharing a photo of his mother on Twitter, Modi recalled what she told him when he met her on her 100th birthday in June.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," tweeted Modi, who attended her last rites in Gandhinagar.