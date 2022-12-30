    বাংলা

    Indian PM Narendra Modi’s mother dies at 100

    Tributes poured in from across the political aisle following the death of Heeraben Modi in hospital care

    News Desk
    Published : 30 Dec 2022, 05:51 AM
    Updated : 30 Dec 2022, 05:51 AM

    Heeraben Modi, mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has died at the age of 100.

    She passed away in a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday, reports The Times of India.

    Heeraben lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with the prime minister's younger brother, Pankaj Modi. Modi regularly visited Raysan to spend time with his mother during most of his visits to Gujarat.

    Sharing a photo of his mother on Twitter, Modi recalled what she told him when he met her on her 100th birthday in June.

    "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," tweeted Modi, who attended her last rites in Gandhinagar.

    In a heartfelt note, the prime minister wrote, “In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

    President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences over the passing of Heeraben. In a tweet (in Hindi), she said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba's hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of 'matradevobhav' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!”

    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, among others, expressed their condolences for the departed soul.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pele - Brazil celebrates a goal. Action Images via Reuters
    'The summit of world football': what Pele did for Brazil
    Arguably Pele's greatest contribution to both football and Brazil was to transform his underachieving nation into a footballing superpower
    Brazilian football legend Pele reacts as he poses after a news conference to present the FIFA World Cup global "Trophy Tour" in Paris, France, March 10, 2014. REUTERS
    Pele brought glamour and goals to the Big Apple
    Football in the United States was largely unknown. Pele's arrival in New York changed that
    Brazil fan holds a replica World Cup trophy in front of a banner of former Brazil player Pele before the Cameroon v Brazil match at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 2, 2022
    Pele dies at 82
    With sublime skills and a winning smile, he helped make football the world's most popular sport
    A promotional image for the 2019 TV Special "Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee"
    How Stan Lee fought censorship in comics
    Stan Lee’s contributions to the comic industry go beyond Spider-Man and his cameos in Marvel movies

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher