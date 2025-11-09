Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Mamdani’s New York victory exposes fault lines in Jewish Democratic politics

The 34-year-old democratic socialist beats back accusations of antisemitism over his support of Palestinians in the conflict in Gaza

Mamdani’s NY victory exposes fault lines in Jewish Democratic pol
New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani reacts as visits a mosque in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nov 7, 2025. REUTERS

Helen Coster and James Oliphant, Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2025, 06:59 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2025, 06:59 PM

Related Stories
Read More
Advisor Asif Mahmud eyes Dhaka seat solo
Advisor Asif Mahmud eyes Dhaka seat solo
Messi brace as Miami advance past Nashville
Messi brace as Miami advance past Nashville
4 school students drown in Meherpur lake
4 school students drown in Meherpur lake
2 die as Typhoon Fung-wong nears landfall in the Philippines
2 die as Typhoon Fung-wong nears landfall in the Philippines
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More