Meet Signor Meloni - Italy's first woman PM wants to be 'Mr President'

Now she has gone a step further, by declaring her official title should also include "Signor", or Mister.

"The title to be used is ... Mr President of the Council of Ministers," said the circular issued by her office and distributed to all government ministries.

While Meloni's rise to power shattered a glass ceiling for Italy's women politicians, she is not known as a feminist.

She opposes female quotas in boardrooms and parliament, arguing that women should rise to the top through merit, and appointed just six women to her 24-strong cabinet.