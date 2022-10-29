    বাংলা

    Meet Signor Meloni - Italy's first woman PM wants to be 'Mr President'

    The right-wing Meloni angered feminists when she announced she would use the masculine form of her official title

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Oct 2022, 05:19 AM
    Updated : 29 Oct 2022, 05:19 AM

    Italy's first woman prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, wants to be called "mister", a government circular showed on Friday.

    The right-wing Meloni, who took office last weekend after victory at a Sept 25 election, had already angered feminists when she announced she would use the masculine form of her official title: the president of the council of ministers.

    In Italian, names can take a masculine or feminine form and Meloni's title was preceded by the masculine article "il", rather than the feminine "la", in the first statement issued by her office on Sunday.

    Now she has gone a step further, by declaring her official title should also include "Signor", or Mister.

    "The title to be used is ... Mr President of the Council of Ministers," said the circular issued by her office and distributed to all government ministries.

    While Meloni's rise to power shattered a glass ceiling for Italy's women politicians, she is not known as a feminist.

    She opposes female quotas in boardrooms and parliament, arguing that women should rise to the top through merit, and appointed just six women to her 24-strong cabinet.

    Among those who will have to get used to Meloni's desired title is the head of state Sergio Mattarella, who formally appointed her to her new role.

    Mattarella's palace used the feminine form "la" in referring to her when it announced she had been sworn in on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Singer Jerry Lee Lewis takes part in interviews before his appearance at "An Evening with Jerry Lee Lewis" at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles Sept 28, 2010.
    'The Killer' Jerry Lee Lewis dies
    John Lennon met him backstage at a show in Los Angeles, the Beatle dropped to his knees and kissed Lewis' feet
    A 3D printed Twitter logo is seen in front of a displayed photo of Elon Musk in this illustration taken October 27, 2022.
    For Musk, now comes the hard part
    Now, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk must prove why he believes that Twitter is worth 10 times that amount
    WBO Interim World Heavyweight Title - AO Arena, Manchester, Britain- Sept 24, 2022 Tyson Fury before the fight
    Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity
    WBC heavyweight champion is swapping his boxing gloves for a microphone with the release of his debut single
    File Photo: Kanye West (currently known as Ye) accepts the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, Aug 30, 2015.
    Adidas ends Ye deal over hate speech
    Forbes magazine said the end of the deal meant Ye's net worth shrank to $400 million. The magazine had valued his share of the Adidas partnership at $1.5 billion

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher