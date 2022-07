Philippine ex-president Fidel Ramos, warrior and survivor, dies at 94

Philippines former president Fidel Valdez Ramos, who died on Sunday, was a fighter during wars in Korea and Vietnam and a survivor in the political arena, emerging from a high-ranking security role during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr to win the vote for the nation's highest office. He was 94.

Ramos became a hero to many for defecting from Marcos' government, where he led the national police force, spurring the dictator's downfall during the 1986 popular uprising against his rule.

Others, though, would not forgive or forget his role in enforcing martial law under the Marcos regime.

Ramos narrowly won a contested election in 1992 to replace the People Power leader Corazon Aquino who unseated Marcos. Though he gained less than 23% of the vote, Ramos soon polled at 66% support and his presidency was remembered for a period of peace, stability and economic growth.

"It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former president Fidel V Ramos," said Trixie Cruz-Angeles, press secretary for the dictator's son, the recently elected Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"He leaves behind a colourful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive."

Known as FVR, Ramos attended the US Military Academy at West Point and fought in the Korean war in the 1950s as a platoon leader. He served in the late 1960s in Vietnam as a leader of the Philippine Civil Action Group.

Ramos held every rank in the Philippine army from second lieutenant to commander-in chief.