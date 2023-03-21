    বাংলা

    Shamim Sikder, an Ekushey Padak-winning sculptor, dies at 71

    She passed away at the capital's United Hospital after spending a week on life support

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 March 2023, 03:36 PM
    Updated : 21 March 2023, 03:36 PM

    Shamim Sikder, an Ekushey Padak-winning sculptor and a former fine arts professor, has died in hospital care at the age of 71.

    She passed away during treatment at Dhaka's United Hospital on Tuesday after spending a week on life support, according to Imran Khan, the curator of her sculptures.

    Shamim, a former professor at Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts, came back from the United Kingdom a few months ago to preserve her artwork, he said.

    But she fell ill shortly afterwards. Shamim was initially admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital but was transferred to United Hospital when her condition deteriorated.

    She leaves behind a son and a daughter, who both live in the UK.

    Shamim's body will be taken to the Faculty of Fine Arts premises around 11 am on Wednesday for people to pay their respects to the celebrated sculptor.

    It will then be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar or the site of one of her sculptures on fine arts faculty premises.

    There are plans to bury her next to her parents' graves in Mohammadpur, but a final decision will be made by her family and friends.

