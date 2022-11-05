Meet Madhobi who uses resources of her small business to help others fight cancer

Lakshmi Baidya, a tea garden worker at Sreemangal in Moulvibazar, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. Following a mastectomy, or the surgical removal of a breast, eight cycles of chemotherapy plus radiotherapy led Lakshmi to recovery.

She suffered side effects like severe hair loss, but Lakshmi keeps smiling to celebrate her win over cancer thanks to Sabina Yeasmin Madhobi, a woman from Netrokona’s Mohonganj, who took it upon herself to help many women like Lakshmi suffering from breast or cervical cancer.

Helping women from marginal groups in rural areas fight gynaecological cancers and creating awareness is not easy in Bangladesh, where talking about a woman’s organs even for medical purposes is taboo.

Still, she has directly helped around 400 women survive cancer, with information, money, space to stay in, connections with doctors, and most of all – courage since 2017.