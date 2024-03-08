Transgender broadcaster reports JK Rowling to police over social media comments

British police said on Thursday they had received a complaint after a transgender broadcaster reported JK Rowling to them over comments the "Harry Potter" author had made on social media.

India Willoughby, who was Britain's first transgender newsreader, has accused Rowling of a "hate crime" over remarks the author posted on X on Monday.

Rowling has rejected the allegation, saying that it was not a crime to hold gender-critical views.

"I contacted Northumbria constabulary yesterday ... I have reported JK Rowling to the police for what she said," Willoughby said in an interview with independent news publisher Byline Times which it posted on X late on Wednesday.