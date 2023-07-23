DMP chief's comments show he has ‘no shame’, says Hero Alom

Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, who contested the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election as an independent, has called for a fresh vote after raising allegations of ‘vote rigging' and other irregularities.

Alom lodged a petition with the chief election commissioner to demand the cancellation of the Jul 17 election on Sunday.

The social media star, who caught the attention of the international community after he was attacked outside a polling centre during the election, also slammed the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police for failing to ensure his security.

While acknowledging the police's failure to provide security to Alom during the bypoll, Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said that the authorities were unaware that he would be visiting the same polling centre twice.

In a rebuke of the DMP chief's comments, Alom said, “Whatever Commissioner Faruq Sir said is very unfortunate and shameful. He said I went to the same centre twice. I would like to draw his attention and ask him to watch the video footage. Did I go there twice? I only went there once."