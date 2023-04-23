    বাংলা

    'One of a kind': Australians pay tribute to 'icon' Barry Humphries

    Humphries, born and raised in Melbourne, rose to fame in Britain in the 1970s playing a host of Australian caricatures

    Reuters
    Published : 23 April 2023, 09:10 AM
    Updated : 23 April 2023, 09:10 AM

    Australians have paid tribute to Barry Humphries, the comedian best known for his character Dame Edna Everage, as both a "one-of-a-kind" entertainer and a charming and intelligent man.

    The Sydney Morning Herald said Humphries died on Saturday at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he had been treated for various health issues. Humphries was 89.

    Humphries, born and raised in Melbourne, rose to fame in Britain in the 1970s playing a host of Australian caricatures including Dame Edna, repulsive drunk diplomat Les Patterson and Sandy Stone, a decrepit rambling senior.

    St Vincent’s Hospital chaplain Martin Maunsell said he met Humphries when the comedian was being treated for a fall, describing him as "charming" and "intelligent".

    “He was one of a kind,” Maunsell said. “I don’t think we’ll ever see someone like him ever again in Australia.”

    In the beachside suburb of Coogee, Sydney resident Dani Kersh said Humphries was like a "complete ray of sunshine".

    "He provided a good dose of comedy and humour and entertainment across Australia. What a legend,” Kersh said.

    Another Sydneysider, Lucy Bloom, said it felt like the character of Dame Edna would never come to an end.

    “Dame Edna is a character you expect to live forever, so I was really, really shocked to see that we would have no more Dame Edna," Bloom said "I met her in 2015 in San Francisco and will never forget.”

    RELATED STORIES
    British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain Nov 8, 2022.
    UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns
    The months-long investigation into Raab's behaviour heard evidence from multiple government officials about complaints of bullying at three different departments
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks on Downing Street in London, Britain March 22, 2023.
    Sunak to unveil measures to crack down on anti-social behaviour
    Sunak is increasingly setting out his policy agenda to try to close a double-digit lead in the opinion polls for the opposition Labour Party
    Policemen stand guard outside the Chinese Embassy in London, Britain Oct 18, 2015.
    China condemns British lawmakers over Taiwan visit
    A group of six lawmakers from the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group will meet President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Monday
    Britain's King Charles speaks at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain Mar 13, 2023.
    Workers busy making pottery fit for Charles
    British pottery makers are continuing a tradition by producing commemorative mugs, plates and teapots to mark the upcoming coronation of the new king

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan