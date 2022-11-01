Ted Kennedy Jr calls for global collaboration on disability rights

Ted Kennedy Jr, the American lawyer-politician and son of the late Senator Edward M Kennedy, has emphasised global collaboration among organisations that work for disability inclusion.

“Global disability community can hang together to organise and model our movement like this other movement saying it is not a person's physical or mental condition that creates the disability,” he said, speaking at an event on the rights of challenged people at the EMK Center in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“It is societal attitudes about disability that really create the disability,” said the chair of the Board of the American Association of People with Disabilities in his lecture highlighting that the inclusion of people with disabilities is a right, not a privilege.

The staunch advocate for persons with disabilities recalled his own struggle as he was speaking to representatives of the country’s disability organisations and young people.

“I lost my leg when I was 12 and that instantaneously made me a member of the disability community.