Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of four young militants

In the years following the rise of illegitimate military rule in the country in August 1975, history took a disturbing course. It quite makes sense to ask if Bengali nationalist politics could have been strengthened had the four young men of the Chhatra League not fallen out and had the JSD not taken shape. Nur-E-Alam Siddique was elected to the Jatiya Sangsad in the country’s first general election in 1973.

Years later, Siddique made fresh attempts to enter Parliament but fell short of his expectations. He moved out of politics and focused on business, a career move which turned out to be lucrative for him. In the later years of his life, television viewers often saw him appear on Channel-I’s Tritio Matra and reflect on national politics. His was the sole presence on the show, with anchor Zillur Rahman fielding the questions.

A brief journey back into the past throws up interesting, sometimes intriguing, images of the paths taken by Siddique’s three comrades in politics. Abdul Quddus Makhan did not live long, but as long as he was around, his loyalty to Awami League politics remained beyond question. Shahjahan Siraj, once a fiery exponent of scientific socialism and a key voice in the JSD, at one point made a U-turn in politics by joining the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He served as minister for the environment in the BNP-Jamaat government led by Begum Khaleda Zia in 2001-2006. Siraj’s life came to an end some years ago.

The JSD, the original form of it, is now memory. Over the years it splintered into a good number of factions. Major MA Jalil, a reputed freedom fighter and first president of the party, eventually went for a right-wing political shift. He would die in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. Out of the JSD would emerge such outfits as the Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), led by Mahbubul Haq. The JSD, inspired by Colonel Abu Taher, instigated a segment of general soldiers of the Bangladesh army into rebellion against officers in the aftermath of the Nov 7, 1975 counter-coup.

Scores of officers would be killed before General Ziaur Rahman, who had been freed by Taher’s loyalists from home confinement (in which position he had been placed by General Khaled Musharraf on Nov 3) went for a surgical strike against Taher, Jalil and Rab and their followers. In effect, Zia broke the back of the JSD. Taher would be court-martialed and executed in July 1976. Rab, after spending time in prison, was freed and allowed to travel to Germany for medical treatment.