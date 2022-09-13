Decoding BNP’s ceaseless propaganda over Hasina’s Delhi visit

Hasina's handling of big neighbour India is a classic example of persuasive rather than coercive diplomacy which would never work.

Khaleda and her husband Ziaur Rahman created problems for Bangladesh by provoking India when both sheltered Northeast Indian rebels like in the days of East Pakistan. Given Bangladesh's power differential with India, such needling can only provoke a big neighbour into harsh reactions. Doing it because some other country wants it (Pakistan in this case) is also unacceptable.

Hasina knows how the Indian mind and the country's systems work. She has lived in India for six long years after the assassination of her father and much of her family. Some veteran Indian politicians like the late Jyoti Basu and Pranab Mukherjee treated her as part of the family.

Her fondness for India has not prevented her from bargaining hard when Bangladesh's interests have been at stake. She cleverly plays on the Indian policy elite's realisation that giving Bangladesh important concessions will boost Hasina's credibility and help a friend remain in power, which is good for its own interest.

So when Fakhrul and his cohorts attack Hasina for her "inability to handle India", they actually reflect their deep frustrations over how well Hasina has actually handled India. They depend on their Western friends to pull off a regime change operation but they know in their hearts that so long Hasina's equations with India stay as they are, the hopes of a repeat of 1975 are rather remote.

[Sukharanjan Dasgupta is a Kolkata-based commentator, BBC stringer and author of ‘Midnight Massacre’ on the Aug 15, 1975 coup.]

