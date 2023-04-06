World Day for Physical Activity and our role

Despite these well-documented benefits, many people worldwide are not sufficiently active. According to WHO, globally, 1 in 4 adults (27 percent) do not meet the recommended physical activity levels. More than 80% of the world's adolescent population is insufficiently active. The WHO has recognised physical inactivity as the 4th leading risk factor of death worldwide; people who are insufficiently active have a 20 perent to 30 percent increased risk of death compared to people who are sufficiently active. This is a real challenge for the WHO Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018–2030, which has aimed to achieve the global target of a 15% relative reduction in the prevalence of physical inactivity by 2030. High levels of physical inactivity affect not only individuals over their life course but also place a financial burden on health services and society as a whole. Analysing the most recent health and economic data from 194 countries, one recent study reported that the global cost of inaction on physical inactivity would reach approximately $47.6 billion annually.

Like other Global South countries, Bangladesh also has the challenges of physical inactivity in its population. According to the latest National STEPS Survey for Non-communicable Diseases Risk Factors in Bangladesh 2018, 1 in 8 (12.3 percent) adults are not sufficiently active, and women are less active than men. As per the WHO’s Bangladesh Physical Activity Profile 2022, the prevalence of physical inactivity is 16 percent in adult men and 40 percent in adult women, while the inactivity rate is slightly higher in elderly adults aged 70 or above (19 percent in men and 46 percent in women). According to the Bangladesh School-Based Student Health Survey (GSHS 2014), 3 in 5 adolescents (58.6%) are not sufficiently active. As per the WHO’s Bangladesh Physical Activity Profile 2022, 2 in 3 adolescents are physically inactive (63 percent in boys and 69 percent in girls). Another recent population-based study found that 1 in 2 (50.3 percent) adolescent girls are not sufficiently active, while 29% of adolescent boys are not sufficiently active.

What do we mean by physical activity? According to the WHO, physical activity is any bodily movement produced by skeletal muscles that results in energy expenditure. In fact, any movement can be labelled as a physical activity if it moves the muscles of our body that require the use of energy and burn calories. Physical activity can be any movement that we do during leisure time, for transport to get to and from places, or as part of our work. It can even include things like doing housework, gardening, playing with the kids, or taking the stairs instead of the elevator. The higher the intensity of your activity, the better your chances of staying healthy. So, whether it is walking, playing sports, dancing, running, yoga, hiking, cycling, swimming, or gardening, these will help you stay healthy and well.

Exercise and sports are two important components of physical activity. Exercise is planned, structured and repetitive physical activity that we do to improve physical condition and health(e.g., jogging for an extended period, lifting weights at the gym). Sports is an activity that requires physical exertion, skill and/or hand-eye coordination and is governed by certain rules and regulations. Sports are often competitive (e.g., football, basketball, volleyball), and they require regular physical exercise and training. Participating in sports improves our physical and mental wellbeing, and plays an important role in building social connections and relationships.