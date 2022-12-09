Noam Chomsky’s conception of language as a natural agent may be the noted academic’s most intriguing idea

If you are interested in language, linguistics, or world politics, you have probably already come across the name Noam Chomsky. His multi-hyphenate accomplishments on Wikipedia call him “an American linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, historical essayist, social critic, and political activist.” American writer Margalit Fox goes so far as to credit him as the father of modern linguistics.

While he has many interesting insights on different topics, his most intriguing one, in my opinion, is about language. The way Chomsky describes the characteristics and functions of language makes it a natural component, as natural as animals and plants. Now, this isn’t his overt argument, but his analysis of ‘language’ leads to this conclusion.

How is language a natural constitute? Firstly, it resides in the mind, just as the notion of fear or the urge to sleep does. In other words, language is present in the brain. Chomsky also argues that language originates biologically and is innate to all humans since birth. Now the question may arise, where do these ideas come from? Chomsky provides an explanation.

If you look at nature, you will realise there is an intrinsic structure to everything and this structure is consistent. Similarly to this, language is also formed based on a consistent arrangement. Chomsky points out that most languages, and all the major languages of the world, contain word classes of nouns, verbs, and adjectives. This means the basis of all these languages is essentially the same.