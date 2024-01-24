Assam Rifles soldier kills himself after firing on six colleagues in Manipur

An Assam Rifles soldier opened fire on six of his colleagues before shooting himself dead in Manipur, according to Indian news broadcaster NDTV.

Authorities claimed the incident that occurred among an Assam Rifles battalion deployed near the Myanmar border in south Manipur on Tuesday was not related to the ongoing ethnic conflict.

Manipur is a remotest area of the country that was once a hotbed of insurgency. Assam Rifles - a paramilitary force - guards the borders. It is currently embroiled in an ethnic conflict.