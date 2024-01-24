    বাংলা

    Assam Rifles soldier kills himself after firing on six colleagues in Manipur

    The incident is not related to the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state, authorities claim

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM

    An Assam Rifles soldier opened fire on six of his colleagues before shooting himself dead in Manipur, according to Indian news broadcaster NDTV.

    Authorities claimed the incident that occurred among an Assam Rifles battalion deployed near the Myanmar border in south Manipur on Tuesday was not related to the ongoing ethnic conflict.

    Manipur is a remotest area of the country that was once a hotbed of insurgency. Assam Rifles - a paramilitary force - guards the borders. It is currently embroiled in an ethnic conflict.

    None of the six injured soldiers are natives of Manipur, NDTV said, citing a police statement.

    "One Assam Rifles jawan opened fire on his colleagues injuring six of them, later the individual shot himself. All injured have been evacuated to Military Hospital for further treatment and reported to be stable," said Manipur Police.

    The non-commissioned officer (NCO), who died of self-inflicted bullet injuries, had recently returned from vacation. During the night, he suddenly loaded his gun and opened fire at his colleagues before shooting himself.

    The shooting incident is not related to the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state, the police said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Skilled workers walk to a building for their skill test at a Haryana state government recruitment drive to send workers to Israel, at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, India, January 17, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree
    Indian workers seek jobs in Israel
    India, now the world's most populous nation with a population of 1.4 billion, has an urban unemployment rate of 6.6%
    File Photo
    3 die as gunmen open fire on Manipur village
    At least 180 people have died since fighting broke out between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state in May
    Police officers stand amidst smoke billowing out from tear gas shells fired to disperse the crowd gathered to demand the removal of the army barricades in Bishnupur district, in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, September 6, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
    India's Manipur state buries victims of ethnic clashes
    At least 180 people have died since fierce fighting broke out between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in May
    A scooterist rides past a damaged water tanker that was set afire during a protest by tribal groups in Churachandpur in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, May 4, 2023.
    At least 13 killed in gunfight in India's Manipur
    Two unknown militant groups clashed on Monday, a police official said, seven months after ethnic clashes killed at least 180 people

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps