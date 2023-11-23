    বাংলা

    Indian rescue effort for 41 trapped in tunnel breaks through steel obstacle

    Only the last third of the debris blocking the tunnel remains to be drilled through before an evacuation pipe could be pushed in, authorities say

    Saurabh SharmaReuters
    Published : 23 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM

    Rescuers in India are set to work through Thursday drilling through debris to reach 41 men trapped in a highway tunnel in the Himalayan region after removing a metal obstruction that slowed progress overnight, a top official said.

    The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state for 11 days since it caved in early on Nov 12 and are safe, authorities have said, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

    Rescuers had expected to break through early on Thursday as only the last third of the debris blocking the tunnel remained to be drilled through before an evacuation pipe could be pushed in and the men pulled to safety.

    But they encountered a lattice steel girder arch after covering 45 metres (150 ft) of the estimated 60-metre (197-ft)stretch of debris, which required about six hours to cut and remove, said the official, Bhaskar Khulbe.

    "Our calculation as of now is ... roughly about 14 to 15 hours, unless something else happens, and we hope we will be able to do that," Khulbe, who works on the tunnel project, told reporters.

    "It is difficult to anticipate what more hurdles we might face," he said, adding that since the structure was not one of very hard rock, no major problem was expected, apart from another metal obstacle or rock.

    Once the drilling is completed, officials plan to send rescuers through the evacuation pipe with stretchers on wheels to bring out the trapped men, they said.

    Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel collapse, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods. Efforts to bring the men out have been slowed by snags in drilling in the mountainous terrain.

    The collapsed tunnel is located on the Char Dham pilgrimage route, one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

    It aims to link four important Hindu pilgrimage sites with 890 km (550 miles) of two-lane road, being built at a cost of $1.5 billion.

    On Wednesday the government said the National Highways Authority of India would do a safety audit of 29 tunnels it is building following the collapse.

    RELATED STORIES
    One of the workers trapped inside a tunnel is seen after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 21, 2023.
    Indian rescuers close in on workers trapped in tunnel
    The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov 12
    One of the workers trapped inside a tunnel is seen after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Nov 21, 2023.
    Indian rescuers drill halfway towards workers trapped in tunnel
    The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov 12 and are safe, authorities say
    A Hindu priest prays at a makeshift shrine outside the entrance of a tunnel where workers are trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Nov 21, 2023.
    First images from Indian tunnel show workers trapped for 9 days
    The men have been stuck in the 4.5-km tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov 12 and are safe, authorities say
    A Hindu priest prays at the entrance of a tunnel where 40 road workers are trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Nov 15, 2023. REUTERS
    Rescue hopes for men trapped in India tunnel rest on equipment
    An advanced drilling machine brought in from New Delhi will speed up the rescue at the site, authorities say 

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps