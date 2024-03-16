    বাংলা

    Indian navy thwarts Somali pirates from using cargo ship Ruen

    The pirates who seized the Ruen in December may have used it in the takeover of a Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Somalia, the EU naval force said

    Reuters
    Published : 16 March 2024, 05:49 AM
    Updated : 16 March 2024, 05:49 AM

    The Indian navy has thwarted Somali pirates from using the cargo ship Ruen for acts of piracy, ANI news service said on Saturday, citing Indian navy officials.

    The Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel was intercepted by a navy warship on Friday and action was being taken in accordance with international law, the report said, adding that the ship reportedly opened fire on the Indian warship.

    Somali pirates who seized the Ruen in December may have used it in the takeover of a Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Somalia this week, the European Union naval force said on Thursday.

