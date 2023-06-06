India train crash: hurtling into loop of disaster

An investigation into India's deadliest rail crash in more than two decades is underway, with preliminary findings pointing at a signal failure as the likely cause of the collision that led to the death of 275 people.

THE ROUTE

The collision of three trains took place at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Balasore district, in the eastern state of Odisha.

The Bahanaga station has electrified double tracks and adjacent loops which are side tracks used to park trains.

Indian Railways' east to south route is very busy for both passengers and freight.

THE TRAINS INVOLVED

* Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata in the eastern state of West Bengal to Chennai in the south, was moving at a speed of 128 kilometre per hour.

* Howrah Superfast Express, which runs from the tech hub Bengaluru in southern India to Howrah in the east, was running at 126 kilometre per hour.

* Stationary freight train carrying iron ore.

WHAT HAPPENED

Shortly after sunset, at about 6:55 pm IST on June 2, Coromandel Express and Howrah Superfast Express were moving on parallel tracks in opposite directions, with neither of them scheduled to stop at the station.

Meanwhile, the freight train was parked on the adjacent loop line.