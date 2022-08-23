India's top court to hear petition reversing release of gang-rape convicts

The Court verbally agreed on Tuesday to hear a Public Interest Litigation petition to reverse the state's remission order freeing the men, KapilSibal, an attorney representing a group of women seeking the reversal, told Reuters.

The women include Subhashini Ali, an Indian politician and member of the Communist Party of India, Revati Laul, an independent journalist, and Mahua Moitra, a member of parliament form the opposition Trinamool Congress Party, Sibal said.

The petition holds that the men must serve their full life sentences.

The violence in Gujarat in 2002 was one of India's worst religious riots and more than 1,000 people died, most of them Muslims.