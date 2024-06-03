Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 03, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan acquitted in state secrets case, but to stay in jail

However, the former Pakistan prime minister has to stay in prison for now due to a conviction in another case

Imran Khan acquitted in state secrets case
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 17, 2023. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 06:22 PM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 06:22 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Price of 12 kg LPG cylinder drops by Tk 30
Price of 12 kg LPG cylinder drops by Tk 30
Rawhide prices rise by Tk 5 per sq ft this Eid
Rawhide prices rise by Tk 5 per sq ft this Eid
Govt offices to return to 9am-5pm schedule
Govt offices to return to 9am-5pm schedule
Top court upholds order halting Aftabnagar animal market
Top court upholds order halting Aftabnagar animal market
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More