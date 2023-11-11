    বাংলা

    India and US push defence deals amid 'global challenges'

    The two countries which were once on opposite sides of the Cold War are now working on landmark deals

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Nov 2023, 05:10 AM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2023, 05:10 AM

    India and the United States announced progress on key defence deals and said they would expand their growing partnership in the face of geopolitical challenges as their top diplomats and senior ministers met on Friday.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi as part of their annual "2+2 Dialogue", focused on the Indo-Pacific region.

    The two countries which were once on opposite sides of the Cold War are now working on landmark deals including for the US to supply and manufacture engines for Indian fighter jets.

    Indian Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said that deal between the aerospace unit of General Electric and India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics was on track.

    "We are finalising the commercial arrangements and the necessary legal requirements are being put in place," he told reporters after the talks.

    A more than $3 billion deal for India to buy 31 armed drones made by General Atomics is also being processed and India is waiting for the company to get US government clearances for the next steps, Aramane said.

    Washington had offered several infantry combat vehicle systems and New Delhi has expressed interest, he added without giving details.

    Indian media reports have said the Pentagon has offered the Stryker family of eight-wheeled armoured fighting vehicles produced by General Dynamic Land Systems and that New Delhi is interested in jointly manufacturing them in India.

    Before the talks, Defense Secretary Austin said it was more important than ever that the world's two largest democracies exchange views and find common goals "in the face of urgent global challenges".

    "We're integrating our industrial bases, strengthening our inter-operability and sharing cutting-edge technology," he said.

    India-US relations have steadily grown stronger on several fronts in the last two decades but New Delhi has also carefully preserved long-standing relations with Russia, much to the frustration of the West amid the war in Ukraine.

    India has close strategic links with Israel and strong diplomatic and economic relationships with oil and gas producing countries in the Middle East.

    New Delhi has condemned the Oct 7 attack by Hamas militants in Israel as a "terrorist attack" while also reiterating its longstanding position for an independent Palestine.

    A joint statement issued after Friday's talks said the two sides called for the "immediate release of all remaining hostages" in Gaza.

    "They expressed support for humanitarian pauses and committed to continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to prevent the conflict from spreading, preserve stability in the Middle East, and work toward a political solution and durable peace," it said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Twin brothers Shyam Babu Gupta and Ram Babu Gupta run past the India Gate memorial on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India Nov 9, 2023.
    Delhi gets a breather as rain brings respite from smog
    After the spell of rain which helped increase the wind speed, the government postponed its decision to restrict use of vehicles between Nov 13-20
    People and vehicles are seen on a road amidst the morning smog in New Delhi, India, Nov 8, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
    New Delhi plans to make rain to tackle smog
    The city has already shut all schools, stopped construction activities, and said it will impose restrictions on vehicle use
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept 9, 2023.
    India-Canada diplomatic thaw remains remote despite visa easing
    Mending frayed diplomatic relations between India and Canada will be a long process after each side adopted maximalist positions
    Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend the Canada-CARICOM Summit in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Oct 18, 2023.
    Canada pulls 41 diplomats out of India
    Canada now has 21 diplomats in India. The 41 who left were accompanied by 42 dependents

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine