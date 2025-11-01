India's security chief Doval says governance failure fuelled regime changes in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said changes of government in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka over the past three and a half years stemmed from “poor governance”, according to The Hindu.

On Friday, he described governance as the central pillar of nation-building and stability.

Delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture on governance on India’s National Unity Day, Doval was quoted by the newspaper as saying: “The rise and fall of great empires, monarchies, oligarchies, aristocracies, or democracies is actually a history of their governance.”

He added, “In the recent cases of regime change through non-constitutional means in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and others, these were all rooted in poor governance.”

His comments came shortly after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina urged Awami League supporters to boycott the February polls under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration.

Doval said strong, accountable governance was vital not only to nation-building but also to national security and the pursuit of national aspirations, according to the report.

“I believe governance plays a seminal role in the nation-building process, as well as in securing a nation and helping it achieve its goals and aspirations,” he was quoted as saying.

He drew parallels with the collapse of historical empires weakened by internal decay and inept leadership.