    বাংলা

    India appoints retired General Anil Chauhan as defence chief

    He will also function as secretary to the department of military affairs once he takes charge, the government said in a statement

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Sept 2022, 02:29 PM
    Updated : 28 Sept 2022, 02:29 PM

    The Indian government said on Wednesday that it had appointed Anil Chauhan as its defence chief, to succeed Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash along with 13 others last December.

    Chauhan, 61, served as a lieutenant general before retiring in May 2021, after commanding the Indian army's eastern division.

    He will also function as secretary to the department of military affairs once he takes charge, the government said in a statement.

    His appointment comes after months of speculation over who would be India's defence chief, while the situation at the country's borders with neighbors China and Pakistan remains tense.

    Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in late 2019.

    Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel were en route to a military staff college in southern India when the air force helicopter they were travelling in went down.

    RELATED STORIES
    India extends free food programme by three months amid fiscal woes
    India extends free food programme by 3 months
    The move will add $5.46 billion to the government's costs and make a bigger challenge to efforts to rein in the fiscal deficit
    India bans Islamic group PFI for five years after detentions, raids
    India bans Islamic group PFI over 'terror links'
    The government says the PFI was raising funds in India and overseas to carry out 'criminal, unlawful and terrorist activities'
    India cracks down on Islamic group for 'anti-national activities'
    India cracks down on Islamic group
    The authorities detain scores of members linked to the PFI, accusing them of violence and anti-national activities
    Defence manufacturer Saab to set up new facility in India, make weapons system
    Defence manufacturer Saab to set up new facility in India
    The facility will manufacture its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in the country, a top executive says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher