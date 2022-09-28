India appoints retired General Anil Chauhan as defence chief

The Indian government said on Wednesday that it had appointed Anil Chauhan as its defence chief, to succeed Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash along with 13 others last December.

Chauhan, 61, served as a lieutenant general before retiring in May 2021, after commanding the Indian army's eastern division.

He will also function as secretary to the department of military affairs once he takes charge, the government said in a statement.