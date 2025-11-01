12 killed in stampede at Venkateswara temple in India’s Andhra Pradesh on Ekadashi

At least 12 devotees, most of them women and children, have died in a stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, India, during the observance of Ekadashi.

According to NDTV, the stampede occurred early Friday when a massive crowd gathered at the Kasibugga temple premises for prayers.

Horrific videos showed hundreds of women holding Puja baskets jostling on a staircase as panic spread, the report added. Several bodies were later seen strewn across the temple compound, while many others sustained injuries.

The police later rushed to the site and brought the situation under control.

The report said the temple is not managed by the state’s endowments department, which oversees thousands of temples in Andhra Pradesh.

Government sources told the Indian outlet that the temple authorities had not informed local officials about the expected rush, and construction work was ongoing at the site where the tragedy occurred.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered proper treatment for the injured, while Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said an inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

NDTV cited Naidu as calling the deaths “heartbreaking” and directing officials to ensure speedy medical care for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “pained” by the loss of lives and announced financial assistance of Rs 200,000 each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon,” NDTV quoted Modi as saying.