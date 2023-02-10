Dhaka residents crowd metro trains for weekend joyrides

Rokeya Akter Keya came to the Agargaon Station from Lalbagh in Old Dhaka with her husband and their six-year-old son.

The family usually visits places near Dhaka and travels outside the capital once a year. They have not taken a ride on the metro rail since it opened in December, and so they decided to experience the service for themselves.

“We’ll go to Uttara and spend some time there before returning home,” Keya said.

Nur, an IT engineer, was travelling to Pallabi from Agargaon by the metro rail with his wife Jolly and their daughter Jazba.

Jazba, who turns four in just 10 days, was excited at the chance of riding a metro train. But she was also cautious when the train began picking up speed and made sure her parents did not leave their seats and stood inside the compartment.

“I’m aboard a metro train!" Jazba exclaimed.

The passenger experience is much smoother on weekdays.

“The morning queue of passengers was long before we opened the main entrance. We arranged for the passengers to enter the station in three phases, which made them wait for around half an hour,” said a security staff member.