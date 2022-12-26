BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari

Bangladesh's much-awaited first metro rail service is set to be inaugurated on Dec 28. It will open to the public a day later.

Initially, the rail network will span 12 kilometres from Uttara’s Diabari to Agargaon.

But due to the location of the Diabari station, residents of Uttara and its surrounding areas will have to travel some distance to access the metro rail. Moreover, many users would have to take a bus or another form of transportation after getting off the trains to reach their ultimate destination.