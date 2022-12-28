Dhaka Metro Rail hailed as a 'shining example' of Bangladesh-Japan friendship

As Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched Bangladesh's first metro rail services in Dhaka, newly appointed Japanese Ambassador Kiminori Iwama and Ichiguchi Tomohide, the chief representative of JICA which funded the project, enthralled the audience at the inauguration ceremony with their Bangla speaking skills.

Opening his address at the event in Bangla, Iwama highlighted the long-standing relationship between Bangladesh and Japan and underlined his commitment to deepening the ties.

Tomohide expressed his happiness at attending the event in Bangla and hailed the metro rail project as a 'shining example' of cooperation between the two nations.