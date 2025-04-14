Ringing in 1432 with Ananda Shobhajatra

With boundless enthusiasm and festivity, the Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra procession set off from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Dhaka University as part of the Pohela Boishakh celebrations. The vibrant parade begins in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts, goes around Shahbagh intersection, passes TSC, Shaheed Minar, the Physical Education Centre, and Doel Chattar, before winding past the Bangla Academy and returning to its starting point on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Ananda Shobhajatra carried the theme of “New Year’s Harmony, Fascism’s End”.