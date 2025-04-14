Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 14, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Ringing in 1432 with Ananda Shobhajatra

With boundless enthusiasm and festivity, the Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra procession set off from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Dhaka University as part of the Pohela Boishakh celebrations. The vibrant parade begins in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts, goes around Shahbagh intersection, passes TSC, Shaheed Minar, the Physical Education Centre, and Doel Chattar, before winding past the Bangla Academy and returning to its starting point on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Ananda Shobhajatra carried the theme of “New Year’s Harmony, Fascism’s End”.

The Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra features the widely discussed “Face of Fascism” motif on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. After being engulfed in flames, it was painstakingly recreated at the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra features the widely discussed “Face of Fascism” motif on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. After being engulfed in flames, it was painstakingly recreated at the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra features the widely discussed “Face of Fascism” motif on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. After being engulfed in flames, it was painstakingly recreated at the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra features the widely discussed “Face of Fascism” motif on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. After being engulfed in flames, it was painstakingly recreated at the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
As part of the Bengali New Year celebrations, the Ananda Shobhajatra sets out from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
As part of the Bengali New Year celebrations, the Ananda Shobhajatra sets out from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
As part of the Bengali New Year celebrations, the Ananda Shobhajatra sets out from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
As part of the Bengali New Year celebrations, the Ananda Shobhajatra sets out from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Ananda Shobhajatra, held under the banner of “New Year’s Harmony, Fascism’s End” has been led by Niaz Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Dhaka on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Ananda Shobhajatra, held under the banner of “New Year’s Harmony, Fascism’s End” has been led by Niaz Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Dhaka on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
One of the highlights of the Ananda Shobhajatra was the striking “Face of Fascism.” Other motifs included tigers, hilsa fish, and pigeons on Monday, Apr 14, 2025 . Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
One of the highlights of the Ananda Shobhajatra was the striking “Face of Fascism.” Other motifs included tigers, hilsa fish, and pigeons on Monday, Apr 14, 2025 . Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
One of the highlights of the Ananda Shobhajatra was the striking “Face of Fascism.” Other motifs included tigers, hilsa fish, and pigeons on Monday, Apr 14, 2025 . Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
One of the highlights of the Ananda Shobhajatra was the striking “Face of Fascism.” Other motifs included tigers, hilsa fish, and pigeons on Monday, Apr 14, 2025 . Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
One of the highlights of the Ananda Shobhajatra was the striking “Face of Fascism.” Other motifs included tigers, hilsa fish, and pigeons on Monday, Apr 14, 2025 . Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
One of the highlights of the Ananda Shobhajatra was the striking “Face of Fascism.” Other motifs included tigers, hilsa fish, and pigeons on Monday, Apr 14, 2025 . Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Scores of people dance and sing as they join the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. This year’s vibrant procession marched under the theme of “New Year’s Harmony, Fascism’s End”. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Scores of people dance and sing as they join the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. This year’s vibrant procession marched under the theme of “New Year’s Harmony, Fascism’s End”. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
A symbolic motif, a slice of watermelon is carried at the Boishakh Ananda Shobhajatra, expressing solidarity with Palestine on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
A symbolic motif, a slice of watermelon is carried at the Boishakh Ananda Shobhajatra, expressing solidarity with Palestine on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra features motifs from the July Uprising, named "36th July" and "Mugdho’s Water Bottle" on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra features motifs from the July Uprising, named "36th July" and "Mugdho’s Water Bottle" on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
On Monday, Apr 14, 2025, people from as many as 28 ethnicities, including the Chakma, Marma, Garo, and Bengali communities, take part in the Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
On Monday, Apr 14, 2025, people from as many as 28 ethnicities, including the Chakma, Marma, Garo, and Bengali communities, take part in the Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Police personnel join the Boishakh Ananda Shobhajatra, adding to the grandeur, on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Police personnel join the Boishakh Ananda Shobhajatra, adding to the grandeur, on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Traditional horse-drawn carriages from Old Dhaka added a touch of heritage to the Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra. Photo taken on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Traditional horse-drawn carriages from Old Dhaka added a touch of heritage to the Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra. Photo taken on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Teachers and students of Fine Arts, students from various educational institutions, members of cultural organisations, and people of all ages flock to the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Teachers and students of Fine Arts, students from various educational institutions, members of cultural organisations, and people of all ages flock to the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Many foreigners join the Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra that began from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Many foreigners join the Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra that began from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Rickshaw pullers also took part in the Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra, setting off from the Faculty of Fine Arts on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Rickshaw pullers also took part in the Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra, setting off from the Faculty of Fine Arts on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
A spirited group of young artists, guitars in hand, joins the Boishakh Ananda Shobhajatra from the Faculty of Fine Arts on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
A spirited group of young artists, guitars in hand, joins the Boishakh Ananda Shobhajatra from the Faculty of Fine Arts on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Scores of people dance and sing as they join the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. This year’s vibrant procession marched under the theme of “New Year’s Harmony, Fascism’s End”. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Scores of people dance and sing as they join the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. This year’s vibrant procession marched under the theme of “New Year’s Harmony, Fascism’s End”. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Teachers and students of Fine Arts, students from various educational institutions, members of cultural organisations, and people of all ages flock to the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al MominTeachers and students of Fine Arts, students from various educational institutions, members of cultural organisations, and people of all ages flock to the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Teachers and students of Fine Arts, students from various educational institutions, members of cultural organisations, and people of all ages flock to the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al MominTeachers and students of Fine Arts, students from various educational institutions, members of cultural organisations, and people of all ages flock to the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
A vibrant addition to the Ananda Shobhajatra was a 100-foot-long scroll named “Banglar Pattachitra,” painted in the traditional Patta style of Bengal on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
A vibrant addition to the Ananda Shobhajatra was a 100-foot-long scroll named “Banglar Pattachitra,” painted in the traditional Patta style of Bengal on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Scores of people dance and sing as they join the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. This year’s vibrant procession marched under the theme of “New Year’s Harmony, Fascism’s End”. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Scores of people dance and sing as they join the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. This year’s vibrant procession marched under the theme of “New Year’s Harmony, Fascism’s End”. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Teachers and students of Fine Arts, students from various educational institutions, members of cultural organisations, and people of all ages flock to the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Teachers and students of Fine Arts, students from various educational institutions, members of cultural organisations, and people of all ages flock to the Ananda Shobhajatra on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Heightened security measures in place around the Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra, which began from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Heightened security measures in place around the Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra, which began from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Heightened security measures in place around the Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra, which began from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Heightened security measures in place around the Bengali New Year’s Ananda Shobhajatra, which began from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

bdnews24.com

Published : 14 Apr 2025, 08:11 PM

Updated : 14 Apr 2025, 08:11 PM

Read More
Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew
Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew
Hajj agencies face deadline over housing deals
Hajj agencies face deadline over housing deals
Women abused over theft claim in Brahmanbaria
Women abused over theft claim in Brahmanbaria
Villa banking on home advantage against PSG: Emery
Villa banking on home advantage against PSG: Emery
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More