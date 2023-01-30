Bangladesh orders telecoms division to block 191 online portals over ‘anti-state news’

The government took the decision following a report by an intelligence agency, he said. He was answering a question from Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

Currently, 162 online news portals, online editions of 169 newspapers and online portals of 15 news broadcasters have been operating in the country after completing registration from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, according to the minister.

A total of 1,141 monthly, weekly and daily newspapers are being published from Dhaka.