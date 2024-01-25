India's Zee needs strategy shift to survive after Sony merger plan crumbles

Both Sony and Zee lose out as the merger could have helped them emerge stronger in India's $28 billion media and entertainment space, especially when rivals -- billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and Walt Disney -- are holding merger talks for their India media assets.

But the scrapping of the merger and the legal fight with Sony is seen jolting Zee more as it already faces a host of regulatory, business and financial challenges, according to analysts and three industry executives with direct knowledge of its thinking.

Zee's advertising revenues fell to $488 million for the 2022-23 year from around $600 million five years ago. Cash reserves dropped to $86 million from $116 million in that period.

Its CEO, Punit Goenka, is facing the market regulator's investigation for suspected diversion of company funds -- allegations he has denied, but which became a key sticking point leading to the collapse of the Sony talks, Reuters reported earlier.

"Running Zee independently and reviving it looks tough. Lot of stakeholder trust has been eroded, rebuilding that is the priority," said one of the industry executives, who added Zee may need to now look for other buyers to revive itself.