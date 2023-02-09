Bangladesh in Frames photography exhibition of begins in Mexico

Bangladesh in Frames, an exhibition of photography which includes works of bdnews24.com Head of News Photography Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman, has begun in Mexico.
Besides 20 photographs by Mostafigur, better known as Mustafiz Mamun, the exhibition will display works of photographer Abdul Momin until Mar 15.
Diana Alarcon Gonzalez, chief advisor to the mayor and foreign affairs coordinator for Mexico City, inaugurated the exhibition at Reforma Avenue in the Mexican capital on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Ambassador in Mexico Abida Islam and President of the Bangladesh Travel Writers Association Ashrafuzzaman Uzzal were also present.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Mexico, the International Affairs of Mexico City and the Mexican Ministry of Culture are the joint organisers of the photography exhibition representing Bangladesh for the first time in Mexico.
The subjects of the photographs include Bangladesh’s agriculture, economy, education, culture, health, women's empowerment, non-communal atmosphere, heritage, the nature enriched with flowers and greeneries.
During the inauguration, ambassadors of Palestine, Türkey, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Jordan, Ivory Coast and diplomats from Chile and Portugal and local dignitaries were present.