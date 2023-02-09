Bangladesh in Frames photography exhibition of begins in Mexico

Diana Alarcon Gonzalez, chief advisor to the mayor and foreign affairs coordinator for Mexico City, inaugurated the exhibition at Reforma Avenue in the Mexican capital on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Ambassador in Mexico Abida Islam and President of the Bangladesh Travel Writers Association Ashrafuzzaman Uzzal were also present.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Mexico, the International Affairs of Mexico City and the Mexican Ministry of Culture are the joint organisers of the photography exhibition representing Bangladesh for the first time in Mexico.