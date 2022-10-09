New York flower show celebrates 'remarkable women'

"We're so thrilled to be back here for our third show at Hudson Yards. And we're bringing our FEMME show, which is a celebration of remarkable women," said Tina Barkley, co-founder of Fleurs de Villes. "So you'll see everyone from the queen to J Lo to Bella Abzug to Serena Williams to Billie Holiday, Chita Rivera."

Barkley said the floral talent that goes into each display of these iconic women mannequins dressed in flowers has been designed and built by a local New York florist.

Sixteen mannequins standing over 10 feet tall are covered in hydrangeas, baby's breath, violets and more.